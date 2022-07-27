Haleem Adil Sheikh shifted to Karachi, booked in land case

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Haleem Adil Sheikh has been shifted to Karachi by the anti-corruption establishment (ACE) team and lodged a land case against him, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly and a senior leader of PTI, Haleem Adil Sheikh was shifted to Aziz Bhatti police station in Karachi by the ACE team. The ACE registered the Malir land case against the PTI leader.

A large number of PTI workers and lawmakers including MPA Raja Azhar, Saeed Afridi and Rabistan Khan reached the Aziz Bhatti police station.

Haleem Adil Sheikh has been arrested by a team of the anti-corruption establishment (ACE) from Jamshoro earlier in the day.

According to details, Sheikh went to an anti-corruption court in Jamshoro to appear before it, however, the ACE team arrested him from outside the premise.

An associate of the PTI leader accompanying him at the time of the arrest said that they went to the court to file their replies in the case. “We went to join the probe but they arrested him in another case registered against him,” he said.

He added that Haleem Adil is currently being kept at a police station and the police have shown them a letter from anti-corruption East Karachi on which orders the arrest was made.

This is not the first time that Sheikh has been arrested and recently on July 6, he was nabbed from Lahore in the wee hours.

Raja Azhar said that Haleem Adil Sheikh was arrested in the presence of the Dolphin police force by plain-clothed men from a local hotel in Lahore. “We continuously asked them where they were taking him but they refused to respond,” he said.

He shared that the police raided the opposition leader’s house three days back in Karachi. “It seems that PPP is irritated from the opposition leader and wanted to arrest him under concocted charges,” he said.

He was, however, later released after the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered to immediately free him from police custody.

