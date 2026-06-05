Hania Aamir has celebrated Bilal Abbas Khan’s 33rd birthday with a heartfelt nod to Meri Zindagi Hai Tu.

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, the actress shared an unseen photograph of herself with Bilal and wished him on his special day with a simple yet sweet message.

“Happy Birthday Kamiyar,” she wrote, referring to Bilal’s character in the popular ARY Digital drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu.

The drama, directed by Musaddiq Malek and produced by Six Sigma Plus, brought together Hania and Bilal in one frame. The series stars Bilal as Kamyar and Hania as Dr. Ayra, whose emotional journey and chemistry won over audiences not only in Pakistan but also in India and Bangladesh.

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“The drama follows Kamyar, a charming yet impulsive man, and Ayra, a principled girl with a pure heart. What begins as a sweet connection turn into a storm of emotions, deception, and longing, testing the strength of love and trust,” the synopsis reads.

Bilal also received warm wishes from fellow actor Gohar Rasheed, who shared a throwback picture of them on his Instagram Story and affectionately referred to Bilal as “Hajji Sahab” following the actor’s recent pilgrimage to Hajj.

“Happy birthday Hajji sahab @bilalabbas_khan lots of love and best wishes baby,” Gohar wrote alongside the photo.