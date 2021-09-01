Health ministry issues final warning to unvaccinated employees

ISLAMABAD: The unvaccinated employees of the health ministry are likely to face strict action as a final warning has been issued to them by the higher authorities, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The employees of the health ministry have been issued a final warning before taking a strict action for not receiving COVID-19 jabs so far despite being asked for multiple times.

The health ministry said in a statement that the employees had been directed to submit their COVID-19 vaccination certificates, however, 17 officers and workers have not yet received COVID-19 jabs.

The employees have been ordered to get vaccinated today besides the submission of their COVID-19 vaccination certificates. The new order read the unvaccinated employees will be considered absent from their duties from August 2.

Earlier on Tuesday, it emerged that the COVID-19 vaccination of federal employees was still incomplete despite the continuous warnings issued by the concerned authorities.

321 out of 13,386 employees of the health ministry have not yet received COVID-19 jabs, sources told ARY News. It emerged that 6,602 family members of the health ministry’s employees were vaccinated.

The COVID-19 vaccination of cent per cent staff of Federal Medical and Dental College (FMDC), Poly Clinic and Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) has been completed, whereas, 99 pc staff of TB Hospital received COVID-19 jabs.

Sources added that the vaccination of employees of some federal institutions was not completed that include 20 workers of the health ministry, staffers of Sheikh Zayed Hospital, National Council for Tibb (NCT), Safe Blood Transfusion Programme (SBTP), Pakistan Medical Council (PMC) and Common Management Unit.

It is pertinent to mention here that both federal and provincial governments have announced measures aimed at imposing restrictions on unvaccinated individuals to boost the COVID vaccination drive in the country.