Hezbollah says, attack Israeli naval base with strike drones

BEIRUT: Lebanese militant group Hezbollah earlier on Sunday said it has launched attacks using missiles and drones directed at a naval base in southern Israel and a “military target” in Tel Aviv.

The group said in a statement that it had “launched, for the first time, an aerial attack using a swarm of strike drones on the Ashdod naval base”. In a separate statement, it said it had also carried out an operation against a “military target” in Tel Aviv using “a barrage of advanced missiles and a swarm of strike drones”.

Air raid sirens were activated in several areas of central and northern Israel on Sunday, the army said, adding that it had intercepted projectiles fired from Lebanon.

The sirens sounded in “a number of areas in central Israel” and in different parts of the country’s north, the military said. It added in two separate statements that 18 projectiles crossed from Lebanon towards central Israel, while around 30 projectiles were “identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory” in the north. Some of the projectiles were intercepted, the army added.