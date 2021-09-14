Govt hospital worker found charging Rs200 to administer Covid vaccine

FAISALABAD: A gang has activated in Faisalabad whose members were allegedly administering COVID-19 vaccine to the citizens after charging Rs200 in Awan Wala, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The revelation was made by the local health department after a team led by deputy district health officer (DHO) Dr Ahmed Khan raided a vaccination camp established at a rural locality.

The local residents had registered a complaint to the local health department regarding ‘paid COVID-19 vaccination at the camp’. It was learnt that a worker of Civil Hospital Tandlianwala had been charging Rs200 for administering the COVID-19 vaccine to the people.

Following the complaint, a team led by Deputy DHO Dr Ahmed Khan raided the vaccination camp but three suspects fled from the scene.

During the raid, the team recovered 127 doses of Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines besides discovering that the cold chain was not arranged for preserving the vaccine. Vaccination cards and 72 syringes have also been recovered from the camp.

According to the health department, the gang had administered vaccines to 46 men and women. The health department said in a statement that a complaint was filed at Sadar police station for the registration of a case against the gang members.

Earlier in the day, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) ordered Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to act against individuals involved in preparing fake COVID vaccination certificates in the country.

Following the NCOC directives, the FIA started collecting records of people allegedly involved in preparing fake COVID certificates besides also arresting a few of them from various cities.

It is pertinent to mention here that suspects have been arrested from Karachi, Lahore and other major cities of the country including the staffers of the vaccination centres for their alleged involvement in preparing fake COVID vaccination certificates.