No traces of poisoning in Humaira Asghar’s death, say investigators

No evidence of poisoning was found in actress Humaira Asghar’s death, investigators revealed, quoting model’s chemical examination reports, ARY News reported.

As per details, the chemical examination reports of samples collected from the body of model Humaira Asghar have been received.

According to the investigators, the forensic analysis found no traces of poisoning, indicating that there is a strong possibility her death was natural.

Police had submitted a total of nine samples to the forensic laboratory at the University of Karachi for a detailed chemical analysis.

Humaira’s body was found on July 8, 2025, after Gizri Police, accompanied by a court bailiff, broke into her fourth-floor apartment in Ittehad Commercial Area to enforce an eviction order.

The landlord had initiated legal action due to unpaid rent since April 2024. Neighbors reported a foul odor, but a vacant adjacent apartment, unoccupied until February 2025, likely delayed detection. The locked main and balcony doors suggested Humaira was alone at the time of death.

Humaira’s Life and Career

Born on October 10, 1992, in Lahore, Humaira Asghar Ali was a versatile talent. She graduated from the National College of Arts (NCA) with degrees in Fine Arts, TV, and Film, later earning an M.Phil from Punjab University.

Starting as a model in 2013, she worked with leading Pakistani designers before transitioning to acting, appearing in dramas and films. Her film roles included one in Jalaibee (2015). Her 2022 stint on Tamasha Ghar boosted her fame.

Humaira Asghar was also a painter, sculptor, and fitness enthusiast, sharing her creative and wellness journey with 715,000 Instagram followers. Her last post, dated September 30, 2024, showed no signs of distress, though her reduced activity hinted at withdrawal from public life.