Hunt launched for man with red eyes in child kidnapping attempt

WEST MIDLANDS: UK police have launched an urgent hunt for a ‘man with red eyes’ involved in an attempt to kidnap a child.

West Midlands Police said the incident occurred on Leicester Street where a three-year-old girl had been outside a house in the evening when a man attempted to kidnap her. The child’s mother managed to intervene and the suspect ran away.

Police officers reached the spot and are working to find the man.

The suspect is around 5ft 9ins tall in height, aged in their 20s to 30s and believed to be mixed race.

He has facial hair, short curly dark hair and brown eyes which reportedly showed signs of reddening.

Detective inspector (DI) Nicola Pestel at Wolverhampton CID said that ‘We understand that this will be a shock for people, and our investigation to trace and detain the person involved is moving at pace”.

‘We’d ask everyone in the area to support us by coming forward with any information they may have, to check doorbell cameras or dashcams in their cars, for any footage which may assist our enquiries”, he added.

