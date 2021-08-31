Identification parade in Minar-e-Pakistan assault case to be held tomorrow

LAHORE: The identification parade of the 158 arrested suspects in the TikToker’s assault case that took place at Minar-e-Pakistan is scheduled for September 1 (tomorrow).

As per details, the identification parade will be held in the presence of the judicial magistrate at the camp jail. The arrangements for the identification parade have been put in place by the jail staff.

Ayesha Akram, who failed to come for the identification parade on August 28, will be brought to the camp jail in police security. Section 144 will be imposed in adjoining areas of the camp jail tomorrow to avoid any untoward incident.

The incident occurred on August 14 when people were celebrating Independence Day at Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park. On Tuesday, police registered a case against 400 suspects after videos of the incident went viral on social media.

Talking to an ARY News reporter, the victim woman narrated the terrible ordeal she had been through.

“People yanked my earrings, hurting my ears. They jostled and threw me into the air as if I were a toy or have come from some other world and snatched my bracelet, purse, mobile phones and everything I had that day,” she recounted.