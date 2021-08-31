Another suspect in Minar-e-Pakistan incident gets pre-arrest bail

LAHORE: Another suspect in the Minar-e-Pakistan incident involving a TikToker obtained pre-arrest bail from a Lahore court, bringing the total number of suspects who availed it to five so far, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

The suspect, Akhter Ali, approached a session court with his pre-arrest bail plea as the court accepted it until September 04. He is booked at the Larri Adda police station under five counts.

Previously, a session court granted pre-arrest bail to a suspect allegedly involved in the Minar-e-Pakistan assault where a TikToker was assaulted and harassed on Independence Day.

The session court in Lahore approved pre-arrest bail to a suspect identified as Shehroz Saeed until September 03. The court also sought a police record in the Minar-e-Pakistan case.

The lawyer representing the suspect said Shehroz Saeed was ready to cooperate with the authorities and therefore the court should direct the police authorities to refrain from arresting him.

