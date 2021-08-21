Suspect in Minar-e-Pakistan incident gets bail from Lahore court

LAHORE: A session court on Saturday granted pre-arrest bail to a suspect allegedly involved in Minar-e-Pakistan assault where a TikToker was assaulted and harassed on Independence Day, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the session court in Lahore approved pre-arrest bail to a suspect identified as Shehroz Saeed until September 03. The court also sought a police record in the Minar-e-Pakistan case.

The lawyer representing the suspect said Shehroz Saeed was ready to cooperate with the authorities and therefore the court should direct the police authorities to refrain from arresting him.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Muhammad Dogar Thursday announced the arrest of multiple people who were spotted at Minar-e-Pakistan when a woman TikToker was assaulted and harassed.

“We have made multiple arrests,” the CCPO said adding that their presence has been confirmed at the time of the incident.

He further said that data of other people involved in the incident has also been received by them and soon more arrests would be made in the wake of fresh evidence.

