IGP submits report in court in Intizar Panjotha missing case

ISLAMABAD: IG Islamabad submitted detailed report to the Islamabad High Court in the PTI Founder’s missing focal person Intizar Hussain Panjotha’s recovery case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The high court adjourned further hearing of the case till tomorrow (Wednesday).

Chief Justice IHC Justice Aamer Farooq told PTI’s Ali Bukhari to arrange Islamabad Police team’s contact with the spokesman of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

The court also summoned the Attorney General of Pakistan tomorrow.

IG Police submitted report in the court. “Did you read the Intelligence Bureau’s report. I didn’t understand it, did you understand it,” chief justice asked Ali Bukhari. “We have also saw the report but didn’t understand,” Bukhari replied.

IG Islamabad said, according to the IB report, this sim is not being used for Internet. “We have asked to the FIA and the CTD Punjab for the IP address of the WhatsApp”.

“As per the report, there are three sims in the name of Intizar Panjotha, one of the sims have Peshawar’s location,” IG Police said. “Did you accessed the Peshawar location,” the court asked. “The sim has been issued in the name of Intizar Panjotha and activated on December 10. Eight SMS came and two were sent,” police chief said.

“Did you summon those who received messages asking about content of the message,” Justice Farooq questioned.

“What are reports from the defence ministry and the interior ministry,” the bench asked Deputy Attorney General. “The reports have been submitted, which have been in negative,” DAG said.

The bench adjourned further hearing of the missing case until 2:00 PM tomorrow.