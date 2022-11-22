IHC fixes hearing of PTI’s plea seeking permission for Rawalpindi power show

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed the hearing of the petition seeking permission for passing through Islamabad for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) power show in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq will hear the PTI’s plea seeking permission for passing through Islamabad to the power show’s venue in Rawalpindi’s Iqbal Park. The hearing will be conducted on Wednesday (today).

The PTI pleaded with the high court to allow the participants of the Rawalpindi power show to use the Islamabad route for reaching the venue on November 26.

Through the petition, the political party also sought permission for take-off and landing of Imran Khan’s helicopter in Parade Ground. Moreover, the high court was also requested to issue orders to authorities to refrain from harassing the PTI workers.

Earlier, Imran Khan had announced to hold a power show in Rawalpindi’s Iqbal Park on November 26. PTI had planned to gather political workers from across the country in Rawalpindi’s power show.

On November 20, the federal police had said that entry from Rawalpindi to Islamabad may be blocked on November 26 ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march.

Taking to Twitter, the capital police had said Islamabad Inspector-General (IG) Akbar Nasir Khan chaired a meeting related to the law-and-order situation.

The participants of the meeting had reviewed the security situation of the federal capital. Speaking on the occasion, IG Akbar Nasir Khan any political activity in Islamabad would have to be in accordance with the law.

“Police, FC and Rangers will be deployed to ensure the security of the Red Zone,” the police chief said, adding that entry from Rawalpindi to Islamabad may be blocked on November 26.

He further said that search operations will be conducted in the city in view of the threats of terrorism. “Strict action will be taken on any kind of legal obstacle”, he added.

