IHC orders provision of jail facilities to PTI chief ‘as per law’

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered the jail authorities to provide facilities to the former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief ‘as per law’, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The IHC directed concerned authorities to provide jail facilities to the PTI chief as per the law and jail manual.

In another development today, the Islamabad High Court removed objections to the PTI’s petition requesting the transfer of the former prime minister from Attock Jail to Adiala Jail.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the plea and ordered the registrar to allot a number to the petition seeking the shifting of the party’s chairman from Attock Jail to Adiala.

“The court will issue an order regarding jail facilities as per the Pakistan Prisons Rules,” the IHC judge remarked.

Yesterday, the PTI moved to Islamabad High Court seeking the shifting of the party’s chairman from Attock Jail to Adiala.

PTI chief’s lawyer Naeem Hyder Punjotha in the petition also pleaded with the court for providing ‘A’ class facilities to the former prime minister in jail.

Petitioner also requested for permission to the PTI’s legal team members for meeting with the party’s chairman in prison.

“His personal doctor, family members and senior party leaders should also be allowed to meet the PTI’s chief,” the counsel requested to the high court.

The former prime minister was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore on August 5 soon after he was found guilty of “corrupt practices” in the Toshakhana case and sentenced to three years in prison.

Later, Imran was shifted to Attock jail amid strict security measures.

District and Sessions Court awarded three years jail term to the PTI chairman in Toshakhana criminal case.