Illegal SIM registration: NADRA employees, six others arrested by FIA

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle has arrested eight accused including two employees of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for their alleged involvement in the illegal registration of SIM cards, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The intelligence agency’s cybercrime wing has launched its Operation Cyber Storm and arrested eight accused of illegal registration of SIM cards.

The head of FIA Cyber Crime Circle Sindh, Imran Riaz said in a statement that raids were conducted in Sukkur and Ghotki. Two franchises have been sealed over illegally registering SIM cards.

He disclosed that the illegally registered SIM cards were being provided to the dacoits in kacha areas besides being used for child pornography. The agency also seized the data of nearly 10,000 thumb expressions.

He further revealed that some NADRA employees were found involved in the illegal registration of SIM cards.

Earlier in November, FIA Cybercrime Wing had busted a gang involved in swindling people through fake fingerprints under Ehsaas Programme in Islamabad.

The gang of fraudsters including women had duped innocent people on the pretext of Ehsaas Programme and got their thumb impression on a blank paper.

Later, the fraudsters had used the fingerprints to prepare silicone thumbs, which were used to activate SIM cards that were used in illegal activities. As many as 2,350 SIMs and 1,980 SIMs jacked that were sold were recovered from the custody of the arrested members of the gang.

The arrested persons had been identified as Abdul Ghafoor, Maria Rehman, Gulnaz Bibi, Razia and Farooq.

