Imran Khan attack, Arshad Sharif’s murder: CJP’s consultation on commission enters final stage

ISLAMABAD: The consultation between Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and other Supreme Court (SC) judges to constitute a judicial commission to probe assassination attempt on PTI chief Imran Khan and senior journalist Arshad Sharif’s killing has entered final stage, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

According to details, CJP Umar Ata Bandial started consultations with other fellow judges after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote letters, urging to constitute judicial commission to probe Imran Khan attack and Arshad Sharif’s killing.

Sources told ARY News that the chief justice has completed its consultations with all judges present in Islamabad. Sources added that Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Ayesha Malik will be consulted on Monday.

Sources further claimed that the newly appointed judges will likely to be consulted on Monday. After the consultation, CJP Bandial will reply to the Prime Minister’s letters, they added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had penned down two letters to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to formally request the formation of the judicial commission to probe senior journalist Arshad Sharif’s killing and gun attack on PTI chief Imran Khan.

PM Shehbaz Sharif confirmed in a Twitter message, “I have written 2 letters to Chief Justice of with a request to form judicial commission to investigate Arshad Sharif’s killing & attack on Imran.”

“These unfortunate incidents are being used to make false allegations, spread chaos & undermine institutions. Let truth be determined,” he added.

Attack on Imran Khan

Former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan and several other party leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.

According to details, unidentified assailants opened fire on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container near the Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad, injuring six people and killing one.

Arshad Sharif’s assassination

The senior journalist and former ARY News anchor, was killed in Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23 where he was living in self-exile.

Kenyan police first said that Arshad Sharif was killed in a case of “mistaken identity” but since the seasoned journalist’s post-mortem and his body’s transfer to his home country, several Kenyan news outlets have not only questioned the police’s conduct but have raised questions over the manner in which he was killed.

