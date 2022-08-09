Imran Khan asks PTI leaders to stay alert, summons key session

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former premier Imran Khan has asked PTI leaders to stay alert and summoned a consultative session on Wednesday (today), ARY News reported.

Imran Khan decided to continue the consultation process amid the current situation after the arrest of Dr Shahbaz Gill. The PTI chief summoned a consultative session of the PTI central leaders again on Wednesday (today).

Sources told ARY News that a strategy will be devised after the arrest of Shahbaz Gill. Big decisions are likely to be taken regarding protest demonstrations and the initiation of crackdowns in Punjab.

Imran Khan asked PTI leaders to stay alert in the prevailing situation.

READ: SHAHBAZ GILL’S ARREST IN ACCORDANCE WITH LAW: RANA SANAULLAH

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with ARY News, Imran Khan condemned the arrest of Dr Shahbaz Gill and the suspension of ARY News transmission.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He strongly condemned the suspension of the transmission of ARY News in different parts of the country without serving any show-cause notice. He criticised, “Someone has taken a decision and suddenly suspended the transmission of the popular news channel across the country.”

“If someone breaks the law, then there must be an action. Has any show cause notice been issued to ARY News or given any reason for its suspension? The channel’s transmission was suspended without giving any chance to give a clarification.”

READ: RANA SANAULLAH LEVELS SERIOUS ALLEGATIONS AGAINST ARY NEWS

“This is not acceptable in a democratic society. Democracy does not allow someone to take a decision solely and close the channel.”

Commenting on Gill’s arrest, Imran Khan termed it an ‘abduction’. He said, “Shahbaz Gill was arrested without any arrest warrant. His driver was tortured and his vehicle was damaged. If he has violated any law, then they should send him to jail. Gill was not arrested but abducted.”

The PTI chief said that they will take necessary action against those who carried out atrocities on May 25 during Azadi March. “Women and children were tortured, the sanctity of house was violated but the current rulers were not afraid of any action against them.”

Comments