Inside story: Suspects in Imran Khan attack case not interrogated by JIT

LAHORE: An important revelation was made regarding the ongoing probe into the Imran Khan attack case that the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) did not interrogate the arrested suspects so far, citing sources, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources told ARY News that the JIT has not yet interrogated the arrested suspects in the Wazirabad gun attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former premier Imran Khan.

It was revealed that one of the JIT members rejected to meet the key suspect Naveed. The JIT member gave the reason that it is a high-profile case and he would be blamed for meeting the suspect if something gets wrong.

Sources added that the JIT convener and a member are interrogating the suspect. It is pertinent to mention here that Ghulam Mahmood Dogar is the head of the JIT on Imran Khan attack case.

On the other hand, the JIT also started preparations for filing the interim challan in the attack case. The investigation team prepared a separate report based on the leaked videos of the suspect Naveed.

According to the report, Naveed’s first video was filmed through a mobile phone of a senior police officer. The report of leaking videos of the main suspect has been also made part of the interim challan.

The report also stated that the testimony of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) was not found satisfactory by the JIT regarding the second video of the suspect.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march.

According to details, unidentified assailants opened fire on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container near the Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad, injuring six people and killing one.

