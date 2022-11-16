Centre raises objections over JIT formed to probe Imran Khan attack

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has raised objections over the joint investigation team (JIT) constituted by the Punjab government to probe attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, Interior Minister has penned down a letter to Punjab Home Department, raising objections over the joint investigation team (JIT) constituted by the Punjab government to probe attack on Imran Khan.

In the letter, the interior ministry pointed out that the members – included in the investigation teams – belong to the Punjab police. “JIT does not include representative of any other law enforcement agency,” the letter stated.

The federal ministry proposed Punjab government to include representatives of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) in the JIT.

The letter noted that the province had appointed Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar as convener of JIT.

“Dogar was suspended by the Establishment Division. A transparent investigation is not possible by including such an officer in the team,” the letter added.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government rejected Centre’s objections on the investigation team, terming them ‘unfounded’.

In a statement, Omer Sarfraz Cheema said that the JIT was formed as per the constitution and law. “It is not necessary to include a representative of any federal agency in the investigation team”, he added.

A day earlier, the Punjab government constituted a six-member joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate the attack on former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad.

According to details, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar will be the convener of joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate attack on Imran Khan during long PTI long march.

The other members include Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ghazi Khan Syed Khurram, Assistant IG investigation branch Ehsanullah Chauhan, Superintendent of Police Potohar Rawalpindi Malik Tariq Mehmood and SP counter-terrorism department Naseebullah.

The joint investigation team – which will probe the attack on Imran Khan on November 3, has been constituted under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.

According to details, unidentified assailants opened fire on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container near the Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad, injuring six people and killing one.

It may be noted that the alleged attacker named Naveed is still in the custody of the Gujranwala police, while the police have failed to present him before the court despite the passage of 12 days to the attack on Imran Khan.

