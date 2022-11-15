Punjab govt forms 6-member JIT to probe Imran Khan attack

LAHORE: The Punjab government has constituted a six-member joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate the attack on former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar will be the convener of joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate attack on Imran Khan during long PTI long march.

The other members include Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ghazi Khan Syed Khurram, Assistant IG investigation branch Ehsanullah Chauhan, Superintendent of Police Potohar Rawalpindi Malik Tariq Mehmood and SP counter-terrorism department Naseebullah.

The joint investigation team – which will probe the attack on Imran Khan on November 3, has been constituted under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) constituted to investigate the attack on the former prime minister has failed to initiate its probe despite the passage of 12 days to the Wazirabad attack.

Sources say JIT members have not been contacted by the Punjab government or the IGP office for the probe. Furthermore, the IGP Punjab is on 14 days’ leaves, while in his absence even, the acting IGP has failed in passing orders for the probe to the JIT members.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.

According to details, unidentified assailants opened fire on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container near the Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad, injuring six people and killing one.

It may be noted that the alleged attacker named Naveed is still in the custody of the Gujranwala police, while the police have failed to present him before the court despite the passage of 12 days to the attack on Imran Khan.

