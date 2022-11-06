Imran Khan attack: Complaint lodged against Nawaz Sharif in London

LONDON: Overseas Pakistanis have lodged a complaint with London police against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif over the latter’s alleged involvement in attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the overseas Pakistanis have lodged a complaint against Nawaz Sharif over his alleged involvement in attack on Imran Khan during long march in Wazirabad.

In the complaint, the overseas Pakistanis called the PML-N supremo ‘mastermind’ behind the assassination attempt on PTI Chief. “The assassination attempt on Imran Khan was planned in London,” read the complaint.

The counsel of the petitioners said that PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah were also nominated in the complaint. “The London police have assured to action by giving the crime reference number,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.

According to details, unidentified assailants opened fire on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container near the Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad, injuring six people and killing one.

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan announced to resume Azadi Long March from Tuesday. He said the march will resume from Wazirabad and he will address the long march participants on daily basis from the hospital.

He said Azadi Long March will reach Rawalpindi in 10 to 15 days, where he will physically join the march. Khan invited the masses to join their protest and break the shackles of fear.

The former premier condemned the alleged objectionable video leak of party Senator Azam Swati and went on to say that the video is not fake and should be investigated.

