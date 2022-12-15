Imran Khan attack: JIT summons Rana Sanaullah, others

LAHORE: A Joint Investigation Team (JIT), constituted to probe the attack on former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, has summoned Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and other federal ministers on December 17, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the JIT summoned Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and PML-N leader Javed Latif in relation to attack on Imran Khan during PTI’s Long March in Wazirabad.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders have been summoned to Office of the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore on December 17.

A day earlier, the joint investigation team (JIT) recorded statements of three people including Punjab Minister Yasmeen Rashid. The investigation team headed by CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar is probing the case.

The JIT recorded statements of Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Zubair Khan Niazi and Umer Farooq and were also cross-examined. The report into the assassination attempt on Imran Khan will be submitted at the earliest to the Punjab government, said sources.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.

According to details, unidentified assailants opened fire on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container near the Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad, injuring six people and killing one.

Later, Punjab Inspector General (IG) of police Faisal Shahkar decided to step down from his office, citing personal reasons.

In a letter to the federal government, the Punjab IG Faisal Shahkar said he cannot continue discharging his duties due to personal reasons.

