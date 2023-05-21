Imran Khan claims there are 80pc chances of his arrest on Tuesday

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has asserted he might get arrested again when he appears before a court in Islamabad on Tuesday, ARY News reported on Sunday.

“On Tuesday, I’m going to appear before court in Islamabad for various bails and there are 80 chances that I will be arrested,” the former prime minister said while speaking in an interview with international media.

Imran Khan claimed that these actions are driven by the government’s desire to eliminate him from the political landscape, stemming from their fear of losing the upcoming general elections.

He also accused Qamar Javed Bajwa of ‘toppling his government’, saying that he doesn’t understand why the latter worked to remove him.

Referring to the crackdown against his party, the PTI chief said that over 10,000 workers including senior leadership and women have been arrested.

Read More: Imran Khan agrees to appear before NAB on May 23

A day earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday asserted that he was ready for a ‘minus-one formula’ if it “benefits the country”.

“Tell me how does Pakistan benefit from minus one? I will be willing to remove myself from the field in broader interest of the country,” the former premier said while addressing the party workers and supporters.

Imran Khan reiterated that only way to get the country out of the ‘quagmire’ is immediate and transparent elections. He also noted that he would never leave the country as he doesn’t have “properties outside this country”.

Imran Khan’s arrest

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case on Tuesday.

The PTI chief was taken into custody by Rangers personnel, who were acting on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant, from the premises of Islamabad High Court where the former premier had gone to seek bail in multiple cases registered against him.

Read more: Imran Khan’s arrest termed legal by IHC

Later on, Islamabad High Court (IHC) barred authorities from arresting PTI Chairman Imran Khan in all cases, even those are undisclosed, registered across the country until Monday (May 15).

The court also granted protective bail to PTI chief in three terrorism cases registered against him in Lahore and stopped authorities from arresting him till May 17 in any case registered in Islamabad after May 9.

Justice Jahangiri also approved Imran’s protective bail in a case pertaining to the death of Zille Shah — a PTI worker who was killed during a party rally in Lahore earlier this year — for 10 days against surety bonds worth Rs50,000.

Read More: IHC bars authorities from arresting Imran Khan till May 17

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted protective bail to former prime minister Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case, a day after the Supreme Court ruled his arrest “unlawful”.