Imran Khan departs for Bani Gala from PM House

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan departed for Bani Gala residence from the Prime Minister (PM) House just after the voting on the no-trust motion on Saturday late night, ARY News reported.

Following the resignation of the NA speaker and deputy speaker, PML-N’s Ayaz Sadiq as a panel of the chairman of the house began the proceedings for the voting on the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.

The session that began at 10.30 am in the morning was adjourned four times during the day and the members from the treasury and opposition benches expressed their opinion.

The joint opposition needs the support of at least 172 lawmakers from a total of 342 to oust the premier through the no-trust move.

It will be the first no-confidence motion against any prime minister of Pakistan if it succeeds today.

NA speaker, deputy speaker resign

National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri on Saturday have resigned from their posts.

As per details, both the NA speaker and deputy speaker have resigned from their post rather than holding voting on the no-confidence motion.

Speaking in the session of NA, Asad Qaiser said he was shown the ‘threat letter’ and he cannot hold the voting after seeing the letter.

Imran Khan’s meeting with senior journalists

PM Imran Khan held an important meeting with senior journalists after holding a federal cabinet emergency session amid the current political crisis.

During his meeting, PM Khan said that no changes are being made in the national institutions including the military. The premier vowed that he will never accept defeat and play till the last ball.

“I will not let the global conspiracy succeed and the threatening letter will be presented to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP). The threatening diplomatic cable will also be shared with all political heads including Senate chairman.”

The premier said that the document is containing details of secret meetings held in Pakistan with the US diplomats and the opposition was opposed to publicising the threat letter.

PM Khan insisted that the National Assembly (NA) deputy speaker had given its ruling in light of the facts. He vowed that the enemies of the country will not be allowed to get successful in their conspiracies.

He added that implementation on the Supreme Court (SC) has been started. PM Imran Khan said that the speaker is fully authorised to exercise his powers and there will be the rule of law and constitution.

Imran Khan said that hurdles will not be created in the NA proceeding.

He said that he will not commit treason with his oath and the country at any cost. PM Khan also announced to attend the National Assembly (NA) session.

“I’m standing alone but I will fight for the nation and never compromise. The opposition cannot do anything more than send me to jail. I will play till the last ball for the nation and will never step back.”

PM Khan said that he had never accepted defeat and he will never accept the defeat now. He aimed to continue his duties in accordance with the law and the Constitution.

