‘Imran Khan has never made any request to meet army chief’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said Tuesday that Imran Khan has never made any request to meet the army chief or his representatives, ARY News reported.

In a Twitter message, Fawad Chaudhry clarified that the PTI chief did not request to meet the army chief or his representative.

Chaudhry also clarified that President Dr Arif Alvi has never approached Imran Khan with any suggestion of the Army Chief for meeting Shahbaz Sharif. He said that speculations in this regard are baseless.

On March 3, Khan said that he is ready to talk with COAS General Syed Asim Munir for the betterment of the country.

Imran Khan said that he will not surrender before anyone and he is not fighting with the establishment but he can do nothing if someone is not ready to talk.

He challenged his political rivals to prove a single corruption charge against him and his wife. He asked the army chief to find any corruption case against him. He alleged that Qamar Javed Bajwa had stabbed him in the back and he should face a court martial.

The former premier said that he has recorded a video message regarding the threats to his life which is present in a foreign country. He added that the PTI’s vote bank would further increase if the government sent him behind the bars.

