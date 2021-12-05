PM Imran Khan to inaugurate Green Line bus project on Dec 10: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has announced that the multi-billion Green Line bus project will be inaugurated by Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on December 10, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Asad Umar made the announcement from his Twitter handle.

The PM @ImranKhanPTI will inshallah inaugurate Karachi’s first modern transport system, greenline BRT, on the 10th of December. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) December 5, 2021

The minister earlier in the day announced that the commercial operation of the Green Line bus project will begin from December 25

Karachi’s Green Line BRT project with intersections is 24 km long which includes 12.7 km elevated, 10.9 km at grade, and 422 meters underground, and has 25 stations.

The phase-II common corridor from Gurumandir up to Municipal Park with a length of 2.5 km has two underpasses at M.A Jinnah Road.

The state-of-art underground bus terminal with a parking facility and the commercial mezzanine floor was also constructed at Numaish intersection.

The construction work on Phase-I of the project was started in 2016.