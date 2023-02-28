Imran Khan, others to be arrested in Judicial Complex attack case: Rana

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has asserted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and others would be arrested in a case registered against the vandalism at the Judicial Complex Islamabad during appearance of the former premier, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In a statement, the interior minister claimed that the ‘attack’ on Judicial Complex Islamabad was planned by Imran Khan for seeking “favourable decisions” from the court.

Referring to PTI Chairman, Rana Sanaullah said that a person – who is accused of foreign funding and stealing gifts from Toshakhana – along with armed group tried to hold the entire judicial system hostage.

The minister further said that the persons involved in the attack on the judicial complex were being identified through CCTV footages. “Imran Khan among other party leaders would be arrested,” he said, adding that no leniency will be shown under any circumstances.

Earlier in the day, the Islamabad police issued orders to book the former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders in the judicial complex ‘vandalism’ case.

The initial report was presented to IG Islamabad and PTI chief Imran Khan including Murad Saeed, Ali Nawaz Awan and 32 others will be nominated in the FIR.

The CCTV camera was broken, and police personnel were pushed back by the PTI workers, the police officers told the IG in a briefing.

Later, a case was registered against the incident under ATA 7/353 and other sections. The First Information Report (FIT) stated that arms were recovered from some persons in the crowd and it was an attempted attack on the Judicial Complex of the high court.

Police said that raids are being conducted to arrest 25 more suspects and teams were sent to different provinces for the arrests.

The FIR further stated that the leaders of a political party were leading the crowd and assets were damaged at the Judicial Complex.

