Imran Khan prepares to sue Geo News in UK

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has started preparation to sue Geo News in United Kingdom (UK) over leveling allegations against him for selling an expensive wristwatch, he bought from Toshakhana, ARY News reported on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, the former premier announced that he has instructed lawyers in UK, including Leading Counsel, to start legal proceedings against Geo News pursuant to the Pre Action-Protocol for Media & Communications Claims.

“A formal letter of claim has been served today on Geo TV Limited in London and they have 14 days to respond,” Imran Khan wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in November, Imran Khan announced to take legal action against Geo and Jang Group, Shahzaib Khanzada and Umar Farooq Zahoor over leveling baseless allegations against him for selling an expensive wristwatch, he bought from Toshakhana.

The announcement came after Zahoor appeared on Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath and claimed the PTI government had sold an expensive Graff wristwatch — gifted to Imran Khan by Saudi Crown Prince Moham­mad Bin Salman — for $2 million.

The former prime minister said following the allegations he has spoken to the lawyers and plans to sue Geo, Shahzaib Khanzada and the fraudster not only in Pakistan but also in the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said Imran Khan purchased the wristwatch from Toshakhana in accordance with the law and it was declared in the particulars of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

