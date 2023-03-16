Imran Khan respects law, will appear before court: Qureshi

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Thursday that Imran Khan respects the law and he will appear before the court, ARY News reported.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi along with other PTI leaders held an important meeting with Punjab chief secretary today. The meeting was also attended by Inspector General (IG) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sohail Sukhera.

Qureshi said that they respect the courts and he will appear before the court tomorrow. While talking to the journalists, he said that they discussed matters related to the PTI rally at Minar-e-Pakistan with the provincial chief secretary.

He added that they held the session with the chief secretary following the directives of the court.

Earlier in the day, the Lahore administration rejected an application of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking permission to hold a power show at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan on March 19.

The District Commissioner (DC) Lahore penned down a letter to PTI leader and former minister Hammad Azhar, refusing to grant permission for holding a power show at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan.

The administration denied permission citing the security situation in the provincial capital, stated the letter – a copy of which is available with ARY News.

In another development today, the District and Sessions Court Islamabad rejected Imran Khan’s plea and upheld his non-bailable arrest warrants in the Toshakhana case.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal announced the verdict on a plea of the PTI chairman seeking suspension of his arrest warrants.

