Imran Khan rubbishes rumours of ‘a meeting’ in Lahore

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has rubbished rumours of a ‘meeting’ in Lahore amid party’s long march towards Islamabad, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the former premier wrote: “For all those spreading rumours about my [meeting] in Lahore, the reason we returned was that Lahore was closer [and] we had already decided not to move at night”.

“The only demand I have had for 6 [months] is the date for early fair and free elections. That will be the only demand if talks are to be held,” Imran Khan wrote.

For all those spreading rumours about my mtg in Lahore, the reason we returned was bec Lahore was closer & we had already decided not move at night. The only demand I have had for 6 mths is date for early fair & free elections. That will be the ONLY demand if talks are to be held — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 29, 2022

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the federal government reportedly started backdoor talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in light of the party’s ongoing Haqeeqi Azadi Long March.

According to sources, the backdoor talks between government representatives and PTI leaders were being carried out through ‘close friends’.

Sources told ARY News that President Dr Arif Alvi was playing an essential role in the negotiations between the Imran Khan-led party and the government. Imran Khan was in favor of completing the long march, sources added.

During the backdoor talks, sources claimed that the date for general elections was being discussed, adding the second round of negotiations will be held tomorrow.

Read More: Second day of PTI long march comes to an end in Ferozwala

A day earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif constituted Federal Cabinet Committee to tackle the PTI’s long march towards Islamabad led by former prime minister Imran Khan.

The cabinet body will be headed by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and comprises of nine members. The committee for the long march has been constituted to maintain the law and order and hold political dialogue.

Read More: Govt likely to move SC against PTI long march

The cabinet committee would hold talks if someone was interested in dialogue over the long march. “Our doors are always open for negotiations,” PM Minister Sharif had stated.

“We are democrats, prepared for talks, but won’t let any person to take the law in his hands,” PM Shehbaz Sharif had said.

Comments