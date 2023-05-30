Imran Khan says ‘PTI deserters to join a new political party’

LAHORE: Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has said that the PTI deserters would join a new political party for which some people started preparations, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

While addressing PTI workers and supporters today, Imran Khan said that some elements are preparing to make a new political party where PTI deserters will be gathered.

He added that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) is aware of its failure ahead of the elections. “A single party cannot form a government in the country. These people want to form a new political party to form a coalition government.”

The PTI chief was of the view that a coalition government is not strong and it cannot make brave decisions. “A strong government is backed by the nation.”

Khan alleged that the new National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman was tasked to file cases against PTI. “Majority of police officials are unhappy over being forced to accomplish illegal tasks. The police force is being instructed to arrest all persons associated with the PTI.”

Khan said that houses and businesses of the PTI leaders and workers are being destroyed and they are being sent to jails. “I issued party tickets to ideological PTI workers this time.”

He clarified that he had never interfered in the affairs of any institutions nor asked the NAB and police to take action against political rivals.

He added that corruption cases against several politicians were not filed during the PTI government. “We had never tortured anyone nor abducted women political workers. The current rulers were seeking NRO during the PTI government.”

Khan said that Ishaq Dar had left the country during the PML-N government. “They had attacked the NAB office when Maryam Nawaz was summoned.

Imran Khan complained that not a single political party faced such actions which are being faced by PTI these days.

Khan said that the rulers were fully aware of getting nothing even after sending him to jail.

“They want to spread fear among the people to suppress their voices. Women are being mistreated and stopped from taking part in politics. A fake NAB case was lodged against my wife to humiliate me and the arrest warrants were issued.”

The PTI chief said that people knew well about him and that he is not a traitor.

“I will not accept the slavery of these people. It is definitely a difficult time but if we get afraid then the next generations will not forgive us. It is the right time to struggle for real independence.”