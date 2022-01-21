Heads of secret agencies briefed security situation to PM Imran Khan: sources

ISLAMABAD: The heads of secret agencies have given a briefing on the security situation of the country to Prime Minister Imran Khan in a key session, citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

After a powerful bomb blast hit Lahore’s Anarkali Bazaar on Thursday evening, an important session was held under the chair of PM Imran Khan to review the security situation of the country.

The PM-led session was attended by the heads of secret agencies including the Director-General Intelligence Bureau (DG-IB) and the head of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), sources told ARY News.

During the session, PM Khan has been given a detailed briefing on the security situation, sources added.

Developments after Lahore blast

Law enforcement authorities (LEAs) have identified suspects in the blast in the Anarkali market of Lahore using CCTV footage and had prepared their sketches, sources told ARY News today.

According to sources, progress has been made in the Lahore blast after investigators prepared sketches of the suspects through geo-fencing and CCTV footage.

“The terrorist who planted a bag at the blast site was in contact with his handler,” they said adding the terrorists have been identified using CCTV footage.

Two handlers could be seen in the footage carrying out reconnaissance as the terrorist who planted the device could also be seen meeting him a while later. “All three of them were wearing shalwar and kameez,” they said.

The footage of a terrorist and two handlers has been sent to NADRA for their identification, they said.

Arrests of facilitators

In a major breakthrough during the probe of the Lahore blast, the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have arrested two facilitators, wanted for their role in the Anarkali explosion.

The counter-terrorism department of the Punjab police has arrested two suspects in the early hours on Friday and have shifted them to an undisclosed location for further investigation, sources said.

“The facilitators will be probed regarding their network of terror and those who carried out the Lahore blast,” they said.

Casualties in terrorising bomb blast

At least three persons including a child had lost their lives and 29 others were injured in a bomb blast that took place on Thursday evening at 1:40 pm in the busy Anarkali area of Lahore.

The injured had been transferred to the city’s Mayo Hospital, whereas, eight injured persons were in a precarious condition.

The deceased included a nine-year child who had arrived from Karachi to relatives in Lahore. The explosion damaged several motorcycles parked at the place of the incident. The impact of the blast also shattered windowpanes.

