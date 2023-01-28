Imran Khan summons PTI’s core committee meeting today

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of party’s core committee today (January 29) over the country’s political and economic situation, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the former premier summoned PTI lawmakers to his residence at Lahore’s Zaman Park to “consult over the country’s economic and political situation”.

The core committee meeting will also discuss the holding of by-elections of the National Assembly. Imran Khan will consult on participating in the upcoming by-election.

The meeting will also decide the plan of action if the election date for Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies are not announced. A strategy will also be chalked out on the police treatment in police custody.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan penned down a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, urging the latter to protect ‘constitutional rights’ of his party leader Fawad Chaudhry.

In the letter to the CJP, Imran Khan cited the “inhumane” treatments meted out to Senator Azam Swati and PTI leader Shahbaz Gill while they were in the custody of law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

It is pertinent to mention here that a judicial magistrate on Saturday granted police two-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry, who was arrested for ‘threatening’ members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to details, Judicial Magistrate Waqas Ahmed Raja accepted the police’s request for an extension in Fawad Chaudhry’s physical remand, sending the former information minister on two-day physical remand.

In the order, the judicial magistrate ordered the Islamabad Police to produce the PTI leader before his court on Monday (January 30) upon the expiry of his remand.

