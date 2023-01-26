Imran Khan was misled by some PTI leaders: Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: Former Punjab Chief Minister (CM) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has asserted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was misled by some of his party leaders, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Talking to journalists in Lahore, Pervaiz Elahi said that his government had done a remarkable job within a five-month period, suggesting that the assemblies should have completed their terms.

“Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) also wanted the assemblies to complete their term,” he said, regretting that Imran Khan was misguided by the people sitting left and right of him.

The former Punjab CM said that three or four PTI leaders have seriously damaged Imran Khan-led party by misguiding the former premier. Without naming anyone, Elahi said that if he had been caught earlier, the whole situations would have come under control.

Thanking Imran Khan giving him the chance to become chief minister, Elahi said that PML-Q will contest the next general elections along with PTI Chairman.

It is pertinent to mention here that Islamabad police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry from his residence for ‘threatening’ Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members.

A case against Chaudhary was registered last night at the Kohsar police station in Islamabad on the complaint of Secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Omer Hamid Khan.

The first information report (FIR) was lodged against him for using ‘threatening’ language against the ECP and its members.

The PTI leader has been booked under sections 153-A (promotion of enmity between groups), 506 (criminal intimidation), 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) and 124-A (sedition) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

