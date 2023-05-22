Imran Khan used fake cypher for political mileage after ouster as PM: Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Monday asserted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan used a ‘bogus cypher’ for political mileage after his ouster as the premier, ARY News reported.

“Day and night, lies on lies were said and the fallacy of a conspiracy by the United States was sown in the minds of people,” the prime minister said while addressing the National Assembly session.

PM Shehbaz said after undermining the Pak-US ties through the allegations of the regime change conspiracy, Imran Khan was now seeking help from America.

Similarly, the prime minister said, the PTI chief also hurt the Pakistan-China fraternal ties by hurling allegations of corruption in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said same China had again come up to support Pakistan on the Kashmir cause by staying away from the G20 summit being hosted by India in IIOJK and that similar reports were also coming about Saudi Arabia and Turkiye.

Referring to May 9 events, PM Shehbaz said that the country would not survive if any leniency was shown to the perpetrators of the arsons on May 9 involving the desecration of the martyrs, monuments, and damaging the security installations.

“The nation will not forget this heart-rending incident. We don’t have any personal vendetta. But those who desecrated the martyrs, Ghazis, and their monuments, and burnt Jinnah House … they will have to be tried under the law. And if any leniency is shown to them, the country will not survive,” he said.

He said the coalition parties had faced many ordeals but the May 9 incident was intolerable. “This is the nation’s trust and I will return it to them,” he remarked.

The prime minister thanked the House for adopting a resolution against May 9 riots and explained that the cases pertaining to the attack on civilian infrastructure would be tried under anti-terrorism law but those concerning the military installations would be heard by the military courts and that no special laws were being promulgated for the purpose.

Responding to Imran Khan’s tweet, the prime minister rubbished PTI chief’s claim that he had made replaced a senior military officer after he informed him about his wife Bushra Bibi’s involvement in corruption.

“Imran Khan once again told a blatant lie before the nation… I said so because I personally know it,” he told the House.

He said the arsons following the arrest of the former premier in a NAB case involving Rs60 billion corruption was a heartbreaking incident the nation never went through. He said during his government, Khan pushed the whole opposition to the wall but they never resorted to damaging the public property.

Referring to the Al Qadir Trust case, the prime minister said Rs60 billion was supposed to be transferred to the national kitty but the matter was approved secretively by that time federal cabinet.