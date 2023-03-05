Imran Khan writes to CJP, says facing threats from rulers

LAHORE: Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has written a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial and said that he is facing threats from the rulers, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In his letter to the CJP, Imran Khan stated that he is continuously facing cases and threats after the ouster of his government and an assassination attempt was also made.

He said that the First Information Report (FIR) was not registered yet after the Wazirabad gun attack and they tried to influence the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report.

Khan said that appropriate security arrangements were made for him despite being a former prime minister. He wrote that he has given statements many times that prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and interior minister Rana Sanaullah are involved in the Wazirabad gun attack and there are chances of another assassination attempt on him.

The former premier said that 74 cases were filed against him and he is being forced to appear before the court. He requested CJP to allow his appearance before courts via video link due to the security threats.

Imran Khan further said that a large number of people gather at every place where he is visiting while the security arrangements were not enough during his appearance at the Lahore High Court (LHC).

He added that it is evident that the government cannot provide him with foolproof security. Imran Khan said that he is facing threats from the people ruling the country. He demanded the chief justice take action in this regard.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Secretary General Asad Umar wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) regarding the threats to Imran Khan’s life.

The PTI leaders requested the CJP to allow using technology for Imran Khan’s appearance in the hearing. In their letter, they stated that the federal government accepted that Imran Khan facing life threats.

It stated that security arrangements at Judicial Complex Islamabad were unsatisfactory during Khan’s appearance at a hearing. Moreover, there was a risk of an attack on the PTI chief.

