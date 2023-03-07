Imran Khan’s govt toppled to save country: Asif Ali Zardari

Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said on Tuesday that they toppled Imran Khan-led government to save the country, ARY News reported.

While addressing a workers’ convention in Mailsi, Asif Ali Zardari said that the PTI government had no agenda to improve the country, hence, they toppled the previous government to save the country.

He said that he is fully aware of issues being faced by Pakistanis today. “We were aware of inflation going to become a big issue for us, however, it was a better decision to remove him [Imran Khan].”

Zardari claimed that the menace of inflation was also prevailing in the Imran Khan-led government. “When PPP left the government, then the stock market was stable but today, the inflation rate hiked to 40% and we already knew that it will happen.”

The PPP co-chairman added that they will order the ministries to immediately address the public issues at the earliest. He claimed that the country’s reserves would increase up to $100 billion and prosperity will return to the country.

Yesterday, Zardari castigated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for ‘economic turmoil’, saying that the former prime minister wanted to sell all state-owned entities.

Talking to journalists in Vehari, the former president said that they came into power to save the country from ‘disaster’, adding that if Imran Khan remained in power, the country would have been ruined.

Asif Zardari reiterated that he will not talk to Imran Khan under any circumstances, adding that he does not consider the PTI chief a politician.

In response to a question, the PPP co-chairman said that his party was supporting Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), but it isn’t a part of the alliance.

