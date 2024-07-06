Indian fans react to defeat against Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe defeated India by 13 runs in the first T20I and took 1-0 lead in the three-match series at Harare Sports Club on Saturday.

Sikandar Raza-led Zimbabwe overcame inexperienced India in a low-scoring but thrilling match.

India’s defeat drew a major outburst from the cricketing fans as they criticised the team’s batting approach as well as admired the hosts.

“We bowled pretty well, we let ourselves down in the field. We were not up to standard and everyone looked a bit rusty. We spoke about taking time and enjoying our batting but it didn’t pan out that way,” an Indian fan posted on a social media platform.

Another one said, “Halfway through we had lost five wickets, would’ve been best for us if I stayed there till the end, very disappointed with the way I got out and the rest of the match panned out. There was a bit of hope for us but when you’re chasing 115 and your no.10 batter is out there, you know something is wrong.”

While many criticised the Indian team, some others also hailed Zimbabwe as a fan wrote, “Though Zimbabwe played extremely well, this second string Indian side should have won it much convincingly but a complacent approach & very bad batting ensured humiliation. This game should hurt them.”

Zimbabwe’s batters put up a decent fight on a sluggish pitch, scoring 115/9 in 20 overs. The spin duo of Ravi Bishnoi (4/13) and Washington Sundar (2/11) were among the wickets for the Men in Blue.

In the second innings, the home team bowlers put on an impressive show, skittling out India for 102 in 19.5 overs. Tendai Chatara (3/16) and Sikandar Raza (3/25) performed exceptionally well in the bowling department for Zimbabwe.