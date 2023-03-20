Ishaq Dar clears the air on speculations about Pakistan nuclear assets

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday clarified his statement about Pakistan’s nuclear programme in relation to an agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF) for bailout package, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the finance minister said that his comments with regard to Pakistan’s nuclear programme were in response to a senator’s specific question.

“I emphasized that Pakistan has sovereign right to develop its nuclear programme, as it best suits our national interests, without any external dictation, which, by no means should in any way whatsoever be linked with the ongoing negotiations with the IMF,” he said.

The minister clarified that neither the lender nor any country had attached any conditionality or made any demand from Pakistan with regard to “our nuclear capability”.

“The delay in IMF staff level agreement is purely due to technical reasons, for which we are continuously engaged with the lender in order to conclude it at the earliest,” Ishaq Dar added.

Earlier on March 17, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry alleged that International Monetary Fund (IMF) asked Pakistan to halt its long-range missile programme.

Talking to newsmen outside the Lahore High Court, Fawad Chaudhry said the international lender is asking Pakistan to ‘stop’ its defense programme.

Lashing out at Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, the former federal minister said that he has ruined Pakistan’s ties with the IMF and other international financial institutions. He reiterated that the threat of default is looming over Pakistan. Islamabad will default if it fails to secure a loan revival deal.

Read more: ‘Pakistan nuclear, missile programme totally secure, foolproof’

However, a day earlier, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) refuted speculations of any condition being attached to Pakistan’s nuclear programme during the talks for revival of $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

In a statement, Esther Perez Luiz – IMF representative to Pakistan – categorically denied speculations that the lender has put pressure on Pakistan’s nuclear programme during the talks for the ninth review under IMF-supported programme.

“Our discussions have exclusively focused on economic policies to solve Pakistan’s economic and balance of payments problems, in line with the IMF’s mandate for promoting macroeconomic and financial stability,” the statement added.

