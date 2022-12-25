Islamabad suicide blast: PM announces Rs10m for slain taxi driver’s family

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has announced Rs10 million financial aid for the slain taxi driver who got killed in the Islamabad suicide blast on December 23, ARY News reported on Sunday.

PM Shehbaz Sharif announced financial aid for the slain taxi driver namely Sajjad Haider’s family in light of the investigation report prepared by the law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

Following the instructions of the premier, the financial aid’s cheque was handed over to Sajjad Haider’s family. The investigation report stated that Haider has no connection with the terrorists and their plot.

Haider’s taxi was used in the suicide bomb blast in Islamabad’s I-10/4 area on December 23.

JIT to probe suicide blast

The federal authorities have decided to constitute a five-member joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate the suicide attack in Islamabad’s Sector I-10, which claimed the life of a policeman.

Chief Commissioner Islamabad – retd Capt Mohammad Usman – gave approval to five-member JIT, which will probe the federal capital suicide attack, claimed by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The notification, issued by the Chief Commissioner, stated that the investigation team would be headed by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

The JIT will consist of BPS-18 officers of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Intelligence Bureau (IB). Police officers – recommended by Inspector-General (IG) Islamabad – will be part of the investigation team.

Moreover, the notification stated that station house officer (SHO) CTD and investigation officer (IO) will also be part of the team.

Islamabad suicide attack

A policeman was martyred and six others, including four fellow cops, were injured in a suicide blast reported in Islamabad’s I-10/4 sector. The slain officer was identified as Head Constable Adeel Hussain.

Addressing the media at the blast site, Deputy Inspector General of Police Sohail Zafar Chattha said that the police spotted a “suspicious vehicle” with a man and a woman aboard in the I-10/4 area.

“When the police stopped the vehicle for routine checking, the man detonated himself,” he said in a media briefing, adding that Eagle Squad cop was martyred in the blast while four others were injured.

