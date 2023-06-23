JI chief demands ECP to withdraw Karachi mayor notification

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq has demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to withdraw the notification issued for the successful Karachi mayor, ARY News reported on Friday.

While addressing a protest before the ECP Islamabad office, JI Ameer Sirajul Haq said that the election commission has committed injustice with the Jamaat-e-Islami in the Karachi mayor elections.

Criticising the commission, he said that everyone was surprised after witnessing the defeat of those who secured 900,000 votes and the victory of 300,000 votes. He added that the political party having the support of 153 members was declared victorious over the political party having the support of 193 members.

“Election commission failed to fulfil its responsibility despite receiving high salaries and perks. We did not receive any reply of our letter to the ECP yet. Institutions are usually failed to give due rights to the nationals.”

The JI chief criticised that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced to win the upcoming general polls just like Karachi mayoral elections. He alleged that PPP is once again aiming to continue its corruption as it committed in past.

He said that the rule of corruption will not be accepted anymore and the rule of justice will be established in the country. “Test tube leaders cannot compete with the JI.”

Sirajul Haq also slammed the federal government and said, “Titanic of Islamabad will be sunken soon. The 13-party alliance called Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will not succeed anymore.”

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Murtaza Wahab and Salman Abdullah Murad had taken oath as Karachi mayor and deputy mayor respectively in a ceremony held on June 19.

The city council had elected People’s Party’s Murtaza Wahab and Salman Murad on June 15 in the polling held at Karachi Arts Council under strict security. Wahab was elected Karachi mayor after securing 173 votes. JI’s candidate Hafiz Naeemur Rehman secured 160 votes.

According to the entry register 332 elected members reached the polling station, Pakatan Arts Council, as 34 members of the city council failed to reach the voting venue.