Delaying tactics used to prevent NA Committee briefing on Arshad Sharif murder

ISLAMABAD: National Democratic Movement chief and former chairman of the Foreign Affairs Standing Committee Mohsin Dawar said that delaying tactics were used to prevent NA Committee briefing on ARY News anchorperson and senior journalist Arshad Sharif’s murder, ARY News reported.

Former chairman of the Foreign Affairs Standing Committee Mohsin Dawar made startling revelations about Arshad Sharif Murder case.

He said that former speaker national assembly did not allow to summon a meeting to brief the committee about the slain journalist Arshad Sharif.

Mohsin Dawar claimed that committee meetings were summoned thrice but were adjourned before they started.

He revealed that in one meeting the JIT head refused to brief the committee on Arshad Sharif’s Murder and said that he would not brief without other members of JIT. The foreign minister had given up on this matter and declared that this matter was in the jurisdiction of interior ministry.

Earlier, Kenyan investigative journalist Brian Obuya raised concerned over the delay in the probe findings into the senior journalist Arshad Sharif murder case.

Brian Obuya said that the investigators have spent a very long time completing the probe into the Arshad Sharif murder case.

He criticised that neither any report was issued after the probe into the journalist’s assassination case nor the names of the accused Kenyan policemen were disclosed.

‘I haven’t received any information from Kenyan authorities so far about the suspension of the accused cops. The Kenyan authorities kept complete secrecy on the names of the five accused cops,” said Obuya.

On the other hand, the five Kenyan policemen, who were involved in the killing of former ARY News anchorperson and senior journalist Arshad Sharif, have ‘resumed’ their official duties without facing any accountability.

It is pertinent to mention here that the senior journalist and former ARY News anchor, was killed in Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23 where he was living in self-exile.

Kenyan police first said that Arshad Sharif was killed in a case of “mistaken identity” but since the seasoned journalist’s post-mortem and his body’s transfer to his home country,