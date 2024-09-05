Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘dream’ led to new, musical ‘Joker’

Joaquin Phoenix, who won an Oscar as Best Actor for his role in the 2019 hit ‘The Joker’, revealed on Wednesday that he had a dream about his old character, spurring director Todd Phillips to make a sequel.

‘Joker: Folie a Deux’, which is getting its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, picks up where the original movie ended, with the comic-book baddie Joker locked up in a high-security prison awaiting trial for multiple murders.

In jail he is captivated by an asylum patient, Harleen Quinzel, played by Lady Gaga, who reciprocates his passion – their intense love story played out in hallucinatory song-and-dance routines.

“I had this dream that I was performing as Joker doing songs and I just called Todd because I thought there might be something there,” the U.S. actor told a press conference.

In turn a courtroom drama, gritty prison tale and tender romance, the film is peppered with Phoenix and Gaga singing unique renditions of classics, such as Judy Garland’s ‘Get Happy’ and the showbiz anthem ‘That’s Entertainment’, giving the film a very different feeling to its predecessor.

“The way that music is used is to really give the characters a way to express what they need to say because the scene and just the dialogue is not enough,” said Lady Gaga, an American singer/songwriter, who has also become a successful actor.

Stringent Diet

Phoenix made headlines with the first Joker when he revealed that he had lost 52 pounds (23.6 kg) preparing for the role. He underwent a similar transformation this time around, suggesting, but then denying, that he had shed 47 pounds for the sequel.

He refused to go into details about his diet, and although he said the severe weight loss was safe, he acknowledged he did not want to go through it a third time.