Journalist Fayaz Zafar arrested under MPO

A senior journalist in Swat namely Fayaz Zafar has been arrested by the local police under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance (MPO), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Swat police department confirmed that they arrested a senior journalist Fayaz Zafar under MPO. Later, the journalist was shifted to Swat jail from the DC Office.

The journalist told the media that he was taken to the deputy commissioner (DC) office where he was subjected to torture. He added that he was arrested for reporting the truth.

Earlier in the month, a senior journalist and Kawish Television Network (KTN) Sukkur bureau chief Jan Mohammad Mahar had been murdered by unidentified assailants on August 13.

The attackers on a motorcycle had opened fire at Mahar inside his vehicle after he left his office at 9:00 am in Sukkur.

In August, another journalist had been murdered by an unidentified man in Ahmedpur – Khairpur.

The police spokesperson said that an unidentified man opened fire at journalist Ghulam Asghar Khund when he was going to press club from his home.

The brother of deceased journalist Ghulam Asghar, Mushtaq Khund was also killed a few years back.