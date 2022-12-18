JUI-F to be rejected in Balochistan after KP: Asad Umar

QUETTA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary-General Asad Umar claimed on Sunday that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) will be rejected in Balochistan after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported.

Asad Umar made the statement after Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led religio-political party Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) started reorganisation in Balochistan and managed to receive positive response from some political bigwigs.

He said that PTI is making efforts in Balochistan province. He predicted that Imran Khan will be the next prime minister in 2023 while the people will see PTI’s chief minister in Balochistan.

Umar said that Imran Khan had approved the Rs600 billion development project for Balochistan. He alleged that those who do not want to see a prosperous Pakistan conspired against the PTI government and used public money for regime change.

He challenged JUI-F supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman to not think about finding any political ground in Balochistan. He claimed that JUI-F will be rejected in Balochistan after KP province.

Asad Umar said that the political followership of Imran Khan is continuously increasing in the country and the nation will not allow cowards to rule them. He added that the nation decides to reject the slavery.

He announced that Imran Khan will visit Balochistan soon to give his message.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) also started reorganisation in Balochistan as Asif Ali Zardari contacted prominent political leaders today.

Asif Ali Zardari contacted prominent political leaders of Balochistan and invited them to join the PPP.

Sources told ARY News that Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) vice-president and former finance minister Asim Kurd Gello is likely to join PPP. It was learnt that two Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) are expected to join PPP.

Sources added that Arif Jan Muhammad Hasni and Saleem Khosa – former ministers in the Jam Kamal’s cabinet – are also in contact with the Pakistan People’s Party. Moreover, Sardar Fateh Muhammad Hassani has also shown readiness to return to the PPP.

Hassani had served as the MPA from Chagai. Moreover, Pakistan People’s Party also made settlements with Agha Shakeel Durrani who served as former district chairman in Khuzdar.

Durrani is a close relative of former Balochistan chief minister Sanaullah Zehri.

Sources said that the BAP leaders will hold meetings with the Pakistan People’s Party leadership soon. Moreover, PPP also mulled over contacting Magsi, Jamali, Jam and Bhutani families.

