Karachi citizen pays price for not closing SIM after mobile snatching

A Karachi citizen paid the heavy price for not closing his SIM card from the cellular company after his mobile phone was snatched by the muggers, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The muggers managed to transact money from the victim from the ATM and an online banking account by using the stolen SIM card.

According to the details, muggers looted three citizens near the Korangi No 5 area and snatched cash, mobile phones and ATM cards.

One of the victims had blocked his ATM card and other services except his SIM card following the robbery.

The muggers managed to activate the citizen’s ATM card and access code of his online banking account by using the credentials from the stolen documents.

Later, the dacoits transferred Rs21,000 from his ATM card and an online banking account.

The victim told the media that he lodged a complaint at the local police station.

A few days ago, investigators revealed that criminals have started using new weapons in street crimes and targeted killings during the last three months.

Investigation sources have disclosed that in the key crime incidents in recent months, shells of bullets from the arms used in crimes, were not matching with the weapons used in previous offences, sources said.

The network involved in arms smuggling and providing weapons on rent has been still active, investigation sources said.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) as well as Police have failed to complete their investigations of the street crimes and targeted killings committed in recent days.

According to investigation sources, federal investigation agencies were themselves inquiring into targeted killings. “They have detained various suspects from different areas,” sources added.