Karachi: Dacoit succumbs to wounds after being tortured by citizens

KARACHI: An alleged dacoit has succumbed to injuries after being caught and tortured by citizens in Karachi’s Metroville area, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Police said that an alleged dacoit was beaten to death by citizens in the Metroville area of Karachi while two of his accomplices managed to flee from the scene.

Police said that three dacoits tried to loot a citizen but they faced resistance from him. The locals were alarmed by the happening and surrounded the gang of dacoits. The local managed to catch one of the dacoits and subjected him to brutal torture.

VIDEOS SURFACE: KARACHI CITIZENS START RESISTING STREET CRIMINALS AFTER LEAS INACTION

Police added that the alleged dacoit succumbed to his wounds while being shifted to the hospital.

Several videos surfaced on social media that showed citizens resisting street criminals after law enforcers’ inaction to control the robberies and other crimes, whereas, Karachi police also intensified crackdowns to curb the street crimes.

Earlier on September 17, policemen and citizens had managed to catch two dacoits after a police shootout in Karachi’s Nagin Chowrangi area.

CCTV FOOTAGE: COPS, CITIZENS CATCH DACOITS AFTER SHOOTOUT IN KARACHI

The CCTV footage had shown the dacoits trying to flee from the site after a police patrol team surrounded them at the crime scene.

Citizens had also assisted the policemen in catching the street criminals as they came in to stop the dacoits from running away from the scene.

The CCTV footage showed a dacoit being chased by a policeman and later he caught the criminal. Later, the second dacoit was also arrested. Police officials had also recovered arms from the arrested dacoits.

