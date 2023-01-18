Karachi LG polls results: JI chief threatens to besiege CM House, ECP

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Ameer Sirajul Haq has threatened to besiege the Sindh Chief Minister (CM) House and the offices of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) if JI’s mandate was not accepted after the Karachi local government (LG) polls, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Sirajul Haq said that JI workers are not cowards and that Karachi will get JI’s mayor in the coming days.

He said that he has sent a message to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari to resolve the issues related to the irregularities in the Karachi LG polls by Friday, otherwise, he should not complain about anything.

Sirajul Haq said that JI wants peace and brotherhood in Karachi. “Our mayor will work for the betterment of the metropolis. We would besiege CM House and ECP offices to get our rights.”

He expressed hope that Asif Ali Zardari will accept JI’s mandate in 24 hours. He said that Karachi gets good leadership after a long time and the citizens of the port city should not deprive of their rights.

Yesterday, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman announced to block the roads across the country if the mandate of Karachiites is stolen after the local government (LG) polls.

While addressing a sit-in outside a Deputy Returning Officer (DRO) office in District West, the JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said, “We will block the roads across the country if it is needed. We have won majority seats in Karachi in the recent LG polls.”

“Even if Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) spends 100 years, it cannot get a majority in Karachi. PPP’s conduct and the style of politics are based on Karachi enmity.”

He slammed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for failing to address the complaints.

He said, “The returning officers (ROs) changed the LG polls results under the nose of the Election Commissioner [Sindh]. How can we say that the election commissioner is performing his duties properly when ROs are manipulating the results?”

Hafiz Naeem said that the election commissioner should tell people if he is unable to take any action due to pressure.

“Protests are staged across the country after the manipulation of results of Karachi LG polls. The whole country is standing beside the mini-Pakistan. If anyone tries to steal our mandate, we would jam the roads across the country if it is needed.”

