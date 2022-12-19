Karachi police foil cash van heist bid

KARACHI: Korangi Industrial Area police foiled a private cash van heist bid on Monday following a timely action against the robbers before they could manage to flee with the money, ARY News reported.

Police said that a private cash van heist bid was foiled today and three accused were arrested besides the recovery of Rs500,000 cash and arms.

The incident took place at Korangi’s Causeway when a cash van from a private factory started moving from Jodia Bazaar. According to the van driver, four suspects on two motorcycles started chasing the van at Korangi Causeway.

Police said that the salesman sitting in the vehicle asked the driver to go fast but he pointed a gun at his head. Police said that a patrol team reached the site when the accused were fleeing with the cash.

The suspected robbers were surrounded by the police team. The police officials arrested two accused and the van driver along with arms. Two accomplices of the suspects fled from the scene with their share of money and will be arrested soon, police added.

In September, Sindh police in an intelligence-based operation arrested van driver following the Hyderabad cash van heist incident.

According to the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Hyderabad, Pir Muhammad Shah the driver of the private company’s cash van found guilty in the robbery and he was taken into custody with the help of locators.

The arrest was made possible after interrogation from the suspects taken into custody. Shah said the plan to rob the cash van was finalized in Karachi and after the heist, the robbers fled to Karachi’s Malir.

It may be noted armed robbers plundered 10 million rupees of cash from a vehicle of a private security company.

