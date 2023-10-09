Karachi policeman involved in short-term kidnapping arrested

KARACHI: A Karachi policeman has been arrested for his alleged involvement in robberies, short-term kidnapping and extortion, ARY News reported on Monday.

The accused cop along with his fellow policeman looted a rickshaw driver during his duty hours last month.

The spokesperson to the District Police Karachi said that both cops were deputed at the Tipu Sultan police station. They used to rob citizens in the vicinity of the Saddar police station, he added.

He said that the accused policemen stopped a citizen near Saddar and kidnapped him for a short period. The citizen was released after he paid Rs30,000 extortion money to the cops.

Karachi police arrested one of the accused cops namely Babar Zaman on technical basis. Moreover, efforts are underway to arrest the second suspected cop namely Usman.

In March, Korangi police arrested a police officer of Sukhan, district Malir, along with his accomplices for allegedly abducting a car showroom owner from Karachi’s Darussalam Society.

The Korangi Industrial area police had carried out an operation near the Korangi Dam and rescued the car showroom owner, Shehbaz, who was kidnapped from Darussalam Society.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi Sajid Amir Sadozai said that during the operation the police arrested the police constable of Sukhan along with his three accomplices besides recovering arms and vehicles from their possession.

The arrested men were identified as Sohail Hassan – a constable of Malir, Sukhan police station – and Bilal – an employee as a Police Qaumi Razakar (PQR) from the same police station- moreover, the third person is a civilian.

Sajid Sadozai said that the accused had abducted the showroom owner Shehbaz on March 07 and demanded Rs 2 million for his release while the deal was finalized for Rs 300,000.

SSP Korangi said that the accused changed three places to collect the ransom, but the police made the strategy to nab the culprits.

During the entire raid, the American national wife of the kidnapper stayed with the police and praised the police officials for the successful raid.