Karachi: Prime suspect of policeman murder arrested

KARACHI: The prime suspect who killed a policeman in Sharafi Goth Karachi has been arrested, ARY News reported quoting Sindh police.

As per details, the prime suspect Rashid was arrested by police, he allegedly killed policeman Zahid Ali in Karachi firing.

The Additional Inspector General announced Rs 50,000 prize for the police personnel who arrested the prime suspect.

Yesterday, unidentified assailants gunned down a policeman in Allahdad Ground near Sharafi Goth in Karachi. As per details, the police spokesperson said that the martyred policeman who was identified as Zahid was deployed in Security Zone

Read more: Policeman shot dead in Karachi firing

Unidentified assailants who were riding on a motorcycle opened fire on him, and rangers and police personnel reached spot of the incident.

Earlier, a police officer was martyred by the firing of unidentified assailants in Karachi’s SITE area. The officials said that the police officers tried to stop the suspects on motorcycles but they opened fire at them.

According to the SSP statement, the head constable received a bullet in the neck, whereas, another police official sustained wounds.

In a separate incident, two policemen died and two others sustained injuries after a hand grenade went off at Karachi police headquarters in the Garden area.

According to hospital sources, one of the policemen succumbed to his injuries on the spot while one other died while being treated at the hospital. “Two cops are being treated for serious wounds,” they said.

“The incident occurred at Garden police headquarters,” the police said and identified the deceased cops as Shahzad and Sabir. The injured have been identified as sub-inspector Saeed and Gohar.